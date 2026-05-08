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Crime

3 people shot at with replica gun in suspected hate crime outside Toronto synagogue

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 11:42 am
1 min read
Toronto Police View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SDV
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Toronto police are investigating after three people were shot at outside a synagogue Thursday night.

Police said people were standing in front of Chasidei Bobov synagogue in the area of Bathurst Street and Highway 401 when someone in a vehicle fired at them with a replica firearm.

In a statement to Global News, police said one person was struck and suffered minor injuries. No one was taken to hospital.

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Officers are investigating the matter as a hate-motivated offence, Toronto police said.

There is no information about the suspect vehicle or the type of replica gun at this time.

Attacks like this one are frightening, Raphael Goldberg, a member of Chasidei Bobov synagogue, told Global News. Especially when they happen at places of worship.

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“I think there’s a hatred happening in the city and it’s scary,” he said.

Officers remain in the area speaking to witnesses and seeking video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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