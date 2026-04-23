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Crime

Burger emergency: RCMP say intoxicated man called 911 demanding drive-thru food

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
An Alberta man is in trouble with the law after calling Red Deer RCMP when staff at a fast-food drive-through refused to sell him a burger. View image in full screen
An Alberta man is in trouble with the law after calling Red Deer RCMP when staff at a fast-food drive-through restaurant refused to sell him a burger. Global News
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An Alberta man is in a pickle after police say he called 911 to report that drive-thru staff were refusing to give him a burger.

RCMP say the man called shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to say staff at a fast-food restaurant in downtown Red Deer were demanding he leave even though he did nothing wrong — adding he drove 35 minutes to get a burger.

Mounties say the man admitted to being intoxicated and said he was waiting for police to arrive as he still wanted a burger.

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Officers spoke with staff who said they had explained to the man that their systems were down, and they weren’t able to serve him.

RCMP say officers determined the man was the driver of the car and he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

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The 38-year-old man from Sylvan Lake received an immediate roadside sanction and his vehicle was seized.

“Red Deer RCMP remind all drivers to plan ahead and arrange a designated driver if you have consumed alcohol or other intoxicating substances,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“There is no room on our roads for impaired drivers.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax project to help people intoxicated in public is hitting a roadblock'
Halifax project to help people intoxicated in public is hitting a roadblock

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