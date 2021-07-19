Menu

July 19 2021 7:17pm
00:51

B.C. wildfire: Driving through Flat Lake from inside the fire zone

Global BC cameraman Pat Bell captured these images as he drove away from a B.C. ranch battling the wildfire. Fire is actively burning on either side of the road with the hazy smoke lingering.

