BC1 July 19 2021 7:17pm 00:51 B.C. wildfire: Driving through Flat Lake from inside the fire zone Global BC cameraman Pat Bell captured these images as he drove away from a B.C. ranch battling the wildfire. Fire is actively burning on either side of the road with the hazy smoke lingering. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8041773/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8041773/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?