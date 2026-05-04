Man shot and killed inside Surrey office building

A man has died after being shot in the lobby of an office building in Surrey.
Surrey police said they were called after gunshots were reported at 13049 76th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Get daily National news
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.
There are a number of businesses inside that building, including an insurance company and a learning centre.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.