Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and killed inside Surrey office building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 8:35 pm
1 min read
Surrey police officers on the scene following a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Surrey police officers on the scene following a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has died after being shot in the lobby of an office building in Surrey.

Surrey police said they were called after gunshots were reported at 13049 76th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, but they succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

There are a number of businesses inside that building, including an insurance company and a learning centre.

Click to play video: 'Deadly gang shooting in Surrey'
Deadly gang shooting in Surrey

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices