Victim in Delta crash was a young refugee from Afghanistan

The victim of a Delta, B.C., crash when a Tesla jumped a curb and smashed into another car has been identified as a young refugee from Afghanistan.
Masihullah Tavakoli had just turned 19 years old.
“That was not his fault. I can’t believe he is dead right now,” his sister, Zainab Tavakoli, told Global News.
The deadly crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 75A Avenue and 118th Street.
Moments before the crash, the Tesla can be seen driving at what appears to be a high rate of speed, before jumping a curb, plowing down the sidewalk and hitting Tavakoli’s car, which was waiting at the stop sign.
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Tavakoli was driving three kids in the neighbourhood to play soccer.
The children were rushed to the hospital and one of them remains there, but is expected to recover.
“He was always responsible to kids,” Zainab said.
“He always buy chocolates for the kids snacks and for our neighbour kids every time.”
Delta police say collision analysts are collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses.
So far, no one has been charged in the crash.
“I don’t have a brother… he was like more than my brother,” Tavakoli’s friend, Ali Barylali, said.
His family and friends are now trying to make sense of the tragic loss.
According to numbers provided by ICBC, there have been 70 crashes at the intersection of 116 Street and 75A Avenue between 2020 and 2024.
In the same timeframe, there have been 10 crashes at the intersection of 118 Street and 76A Avenue.
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