Quebec man charged after grandparent scams cost Manitoba seniors $31,000

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Winnipeg police say a series of “grandparent” phone scams has cost seniors in Manitoba $31,000, as investigators identified multiple victims and laid fraud charges against a Quebec man.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the cases stem from an ongoing investigation into emergency scams in which suspects pose as relatives seeking bail money.

Police had previously warned the public about the scam and announced the arrest of a Quebec man on March 17 after an adult in their 80s was defrauded in February.

Investigators say they have since identified four additional victims in Winnipeg.

2:18 Would-be grandparent scam victim warns others

Authorities say on Feb. 17, an adult in their 70s received a call from someone posing as a grandchild requesting bail money. The victim handed over cash, which was later picked up by a male suspect in the Charleswood neighbourhood.

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On Feb. 19, an adult in their 80s was convinced to provide jewelry instead of cash after receiving a similar call. The items were collected from the victim’s Windsor Park home.

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On Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, two adults in their 80s were separately defrauded after callers posing as grandsons requested bail money. Cash was picked up from residences in Windsor Park and North Kildonan.

With assistance from the RCMP in Portage la Prairie, police say they also identified two additional victims in that community.

0:44 Northern Manitoba seniors targeted in ‘grandparent scam,’ RCMP say

On Feb. 26, an adult in their 80s provided cash to a suspect posing as a nephew. On March 5, an adult in their 70s was similarly defrauded after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a nephew.

A 24-year-old Quebec man, Lyven Lemieux-Theriault, was arrested April 15 at the Winnipeg Remand Centre on a warrant related to the frauds.

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He is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000, and remained in custody.

Police are urging the public to help prevent scams by hanging up on suspicious calls, verifying information and reporting incidents.

Victims are encouraged to contact the Financial Crime Unit.