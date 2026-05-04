Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man charged after grandparent scams cost Manitoba seniors $31,000

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 8:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Arrest made after seniors scammed thousands of dollars'
Arrest made after seniors scammed thousands of dollars
Manitoba seniors have lost more than $31,000 through a scam police say was run by the same person.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police say a series of “grandparent” phone scams has cost seniors in Manitoba $31,000, as investigators identified multiple victims and laid fraud charges against a Quebec man.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the cases stem from an ongoing investigation into emergency scams in which suspects pose as relatives seeking bail money.

Police had previously warned the public about the scam and announced the arrest of a Quebec man on March 17 after an adult in their 80s was defrauded in February.

Investigators say they have since identified four additional victims in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Would-be grandparent scam victim warns others'
Would-be grandparent scam victim warns others

Authorities say on Feb. 17, an adult in their 70s received a call from someone posing as a grandchild requesting bail money. The victim handed over cash, which was later picked up by a male suspect in the Charleswood neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 19, an adult in their 80s was convinced to provide jewelry instead of cash after receiving a similar call. The items were collected from the victim’s Windsor Park home.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, two adults in their 80s were separately defrauded after callers posing as grandsons requested bail money. Cash was picked up from residences in Windsor Park and North Kildonan.

With assistance from the RCMP in Portage la Prairie, police say they also identified two additional victims in that community.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba seniors targeted in ‘grandparent scam,’ RCMP say'
Northern Manitoba seniors targeted in ‘grandparent scam,’ RCMP say

On Feb. 26, an adult in their 80s provided cash to a suspect posing as a nephew. On March 5, an adult in their 70s was similarly defrauded after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a nephew.

A 24-year-old Quebec man, Lyven Lemieux-Theriault, was arrested April 15 at the Winnipeg Remand Centre on a warrant related to the frauds.

Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000 and three counts of fraud over $5,000, and remained in custody.

Police are urging the public to help prevent scams by hanging up on suspicious calls, verifying information and reporting incidents.

Victims are encouraged to contact the Financial Crime Unit.

Click to play video: 'Police report person of interest in latest grandparent scam'
Police report person of interest in latest grandparent scam

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices