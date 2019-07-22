Police release images of potential witnesses in sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of three people who they believe may potentially be witnesses in connection with a trio of sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region.

Police say the people were walking or driving down Karn Street in Kitchener on July 6 at around 8:15 p.m.

They are asking the people in the photos to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

Police announced last week that a sexual assault at a building near Karn Street was connected to two others which have occurred in the region since 2013.

On July 6, a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building at 16 Brybeck Cres. when she was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

In the other cases, which occurred in 2017 and 2013, girls were sexually assaulted in stairwells at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.

The suspect is being described as a white man, around 5’11” tall with a medium build.

Police released a surveillance video of the suspect a few days after the incident.

