Crime
July 22, 2019 5:38 pm

Police release images of potential witnesses in sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this individual in connection with the sexual assaults.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of three people who they believe may potentially be witnesses in connection with a trio of sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region.

Police say the people were walking or driving down Karn Street in Kitchener on July 6 at around 8:15 p.m.

READ MORE: DNA evidence links 3 sexual assaults of young girls in Waterloo region

They are asking the people in the photos to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

witness1

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this person as a potential witness in connection to the investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police
witness2

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this person as a potential witness in connection to the investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police
witness3

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this person as a potential witness in connection to the investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police

Story continues below

Police announced last week that a sexual assault at a building near Karn Street was connected to two others which have occurred in the region since 2013.

On July 6, a four-year-old girl was playing in the common area of an apartment building at 16 Brybeck Cres. when she was approached by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Kitchener apartment building, police say

In the other cases, which occurred in 2017 and 2013, girls were sexually assaulted in stairwells at apartment buildings on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener and Barrie Street in Waterloo.

The suspect is being described as a white man, around 5’11” tall with a medium build.

Police released a surveillance video of the suspect a few days after the incident.

WATCH: Video released of suspect in Kitchener sexual assault

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4 year old girl sexual assault kitchener
kitchener 4 year old girl sexual assault
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener girl sexual assault
Kitchener news
pedophile kitchener
pedophile waterloo
serial rapist kitchener
serial rapist waterloo
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.