Man found allegedly trying to enter cars busted for Cambridge house break-in

Waterloo Regional Police were contacted Monday after a 36-year-old man was spotted allegedly attempting to break into cars in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to Westminster Street in Preston at around 7:40 a.m. and found the man carrying a bicycle, baseball hat and shoes.

Police say the items came from a house on Sherring Street in Cambridge that had been burglarized a few hours earlier.

The man is facing several charges, including break and enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

While the homeowner got most of his stuff back, an orange and black Suzuki hard saddlebag is still outstanding and is thought to be located near Sherring Street and Westminster Drive South in Preston.

Police are asking anyone who finds the missing item to call 519-570-9777 so they can return it to its rightful owner.