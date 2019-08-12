Loaded revolver, drugs found during Cambridge raid: police

A 41-year-old man was arrested after Waterloo Regional Police say officers raided a home in Cambridge on Friday night.

Police say they searched a home on Trillium Avenue and found a loaded revolver and a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

READ MORE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Cambridge plaza

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing several firearm and drug charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.