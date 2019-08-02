Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Cambridge plaza

Waterloo Regional Police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Cambridge as 20-year-old Kyle Parthe.

Police believe two groups of men in separate vehicles were involved in an altercation in a shopping plaza at Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway at around 7:40 p.m. that led to Parthe being shot.

Police say that when they arrived at the plaza they found him with serious injuries. Parthe was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the parking lot in a dark-coloured car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.