Fatal shooting at Cambridge plaza under investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a fatal shooting at a shopping plaza on Wednesday night in Cambridge is currently under investigation.

Police say they were called to a plaza near Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway in Hespeler at around 7:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release any more details about the incident.

Police are warning residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area while they investigate.

They say that the plaza will closed Thursday morning while they investigate.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.