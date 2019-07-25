Overnight shooting in Cambridge under investigation: police
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Cambridge.
The shooting occurred near Queenston Road and Westminster Drive in Preston at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
When police arrived at the scene, several people fled the scene on foot or in vehicles.
They believe that no one was injured in the shooting and that it was a targeted incident.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
