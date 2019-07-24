Crime
July 24, 2019 11:01 am

Waterloo police say cruiser rammed by fleeing pickup truck

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they found around $6,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and $1,800 worth of suspected methamphetamine in a Cambridge home.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser was damaged during a stolen vehicle investigation on Sunday night in Cambridge, police say.

Police say that they were called to a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge for a report of an attempted theft in progress at around 11:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Violent crime up 15 per cent in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo in 2018

Officers spotted a pickup truck which soon sped off. Police say they tried to stop the truck before it drove at an officer and damaged a cruiser. The officer was not injured.

Police lost the vehicle in downtown Hespeler.

READ MORE: Cambridge man arrested after police raid home, hotel room

Police arrested a 36-year-old Cambridge man in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

He has been charged with attempted theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Franklin Boulevard
Franklin Boulevard cambridge
Hespeler Cambridge
Hespeler Road
Waterloo cruiser damaged
Waterloo police
Waterloo police cruiser damaged

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.