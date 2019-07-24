Waterloo police say cruiser rammed by fleeing pickup truck

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser was damaged during a stolen vehicle investigation on Sunday night in Cambridge, police say.

Police say that they were called to a business on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge for a report of an attempted theft in progress at around 11:40 p.m.

Officers spotted a pickup truck which soon sped off. Police say they tried to stop the truck before it drove at an officer and damaged a cruiser. The officer was not injured.

Police lost the vehicle in downtown Hespeler.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Cambridge man in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

He has been charged with attempted theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.