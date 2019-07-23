Cambridge man arrested after police raid home, hotel room

A 39-year-old Cambridge man was arrested after Waterloo Regional Police say they raided a home and hotel room last Friday.

They say warrants allowed them to access to a home on Kimberly Road and room in a hotel on Hespeler Road.

READ MORE: Violent crime up 15 per cent in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo in 2018

Police say they found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, a prohibited knife, a restricted firearm and counterfeit currency.

The man is facing including drug and weapon-related charges.