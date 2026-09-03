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Politics

Carney says Russia’s ejection from G20 was ‘valid’ as officials return

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s 1st day of school met by more Russian strikes'
Ukraine’s 1st day of school met by more Russian strikes
Russian strikes on Ukraine killed a dozen people overnight, as part of the Kremlin’s latest onslaught. The strikes came on an important day for parents and their children; Ukraine’s first day back to school. Nathaniel Dove reports.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he believes Russia’s ejection from the G7 and G20 was for “very valid reasons” amid concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump welcoming Kremlin officials back to the international forum.

“It’s the host prerogative who to invite,” Carney told reporters in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday morning when asked about Russia’s finance minister attending the group’s meeting this week and about reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend the meeting set for Miami later this year.

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“Russia’s unprovoked attack (of Crimea) in 2014 was why they were ejected from the G7 and then the further attacks (on Ukraine) of almost five years ago now was why they were rejected from the G20. And Canada stands steadfastly with Ukraine.”

Carney said his message to Putin, should the Russian president attend the G20 leaders meeting in Miami this December, would be simple: “Get out of Ukraine.”

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“He only understands strength and directness,” Carney said.

“Get out of Ukraine, give back all of Ukraine to Ukraine, end this war which is killing more than 30,000 of your people every single month. And I’d leave it at that.”

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