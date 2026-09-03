2 men charged after stolen vehicle reaches 180 km/h in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was driven at speeds of up to 180 km/h through Regina before crashing off an embankment, police say.

Patrol officers located a reported stolen vehicle being driven dangerously near Victoria Avenue and Athol Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Regina police said in a news release.

“Due to safety concerns related to the high rate of speed, Patrol officers on the ground did not pursue the vehicle. ASU took over and tracked it from the sky,” police said in the release. ASU refers to a police aerial support unit.

The driver headed south of Regina, speeding along several grid roads before travelling toward Lumsden, police said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Once in the town, police say the vehicle was driven dangerously through the streets and nearly collided head-on with several motorists.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver then turned onto railway tracks and attempted to continue driving along them before losing control and going off a steep embankment, police said.

Two men inside the vehicle fled the crash on foot, prompting a search involving Regina police and the RCMP.

Police said officers, with assistance from the aerial support and canine units, found one suspect hiding in bushes nearby.

The man allegedly refused to comply with officers and assaulted a police service dog.

Police said the dog bit the man while he was being apprehended before officers took him into custody.

The second suspect, who police identified as the driver, was later found inside a building in the area and arrested without incident.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the crash, police said.

A 42-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited and break and enter with intent.

Police said the suspect was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

A 32-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.