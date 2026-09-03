Veteran Vancouver police officer, KidsPlay founder charged with fraud, theft

A veteran Vancouver police officer and founder of the KidsPlay Foundation has been arrested and charged with multiple criminal offences.
Const. Kal Dosanjh was arrested Thursday in Surrey and is charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust by a public officer.
A co-accused, Sarabjit Singh Gill, faces six charges: three counts of fraud over $5,000 and three counts of theft over $5,000.
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Police allege the offences occurred between 2017 and 2025.
Dosanjh has served with the Vancouver Police Department for decades and is widely known for his work with the Surrey-based KidsPlay Foundation.
A search warrant was executed at the charity’s offices Thursday.
Through his lawyer, Dosanjh said he is innocent and committed no crimes.
Vancouver police say the charges stem from a covert investigation that lasted about 2.5 years.
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Police are scheduled to provide more details at a news conference Friday morning.
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