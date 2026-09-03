Dolly Parton’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame replaced after vandalism

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Dolly Parton‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been replaced after vandals defaced it shortly after the beloved musician died.

The star was adorned with flowers and candles left by fans of the late singer, who was awarded a spot on the renowned walkway more than 40 years ago. But photos of the plaque shared on social media this week showed it had been vandalized and her name scratched out.

View image in full screen Flowers are laid on Dolly Parton’s star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 25, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Slick/Star Max/GC Images

The Hollywood Historic Trust confirmed it was repaired Wednesday.

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“The Hollywood Historic Trust and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce are proud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star. The new star will be available for viewing this Friday,” it wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Repairs to Parton’s star were planned before it was vandalized, the organization told the BBC.

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There are more than 2,800 stars on the Walk of Fame, according to its website, which honours those who have made exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.

Parton, known for hits such as I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5, died in Nashville, Tennessee, last week at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

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The type of cancer Parton was diagnosed with has not been disclosed.

She was buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville on Friday morning and was laid to rest alongside her late husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

On Monday, Parton’s estate also announced Dollyfest, a two-day festival to be held in Nashville and London in 2027.

According to a press release, the festival was originally scheduled to take place in January 2026 — around her 80th birthday — and was going to feature Parton as a performer and host. Now, it will serve as a celebration of her legacy.

Parton wrote hundreds of songs, including classics like Jolene and Coat of Many Colors that totalled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than one billion online streams.

Parton, who plucked bejewelled banjos, guitars and dulcimers with her long fingernails during performances, was a generous philanthropist and successful businesswoman whose projects included a theme park in the Smoky Mountain foothills near her birthplace and Dolly’s Imagination Library, which provided more than 330 million free books to children worldwide.

Memorials for the late singer span far beyond Hollywood, springing up across the country and beyond.

A makeshift memorial honouring Parton was seen outside her home in Brentwood, Tenn., and a bronze statue of Parton was surrounded by flowers and balloons outside the Sevier County Courthouse in the late singer’s hometown of Sevierville, Tenn.

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The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge was lit in pink lights to honour Parton on Tuesday night in Nashville, as was the Empire State Building in New York City.

In the U.K., spectators watched members of the band of the Coldstream Guards and Welsh Guards play a tribute to Parton during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London.

Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late country singer, writing, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

Cyrus received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May.

— with files from Global News’ Katie Scott