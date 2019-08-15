Crime
August 15, 2019 4:27 pm

Rash of bike thefts prompts warning from Waterloo police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say that they have had more reports of bike thefts of late.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to residents to keep their bicycles locked up as there has been a rise in thefts of late.

They say there have been 426 thefts in the region in 2019 with 154 of those coming from people’s homes.

READ MORE: 3rd cellphone robbery reported in 3 weeks in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park area

Story continues below

Given the latter number, police say that residents need to remember not to leave their bike unlocked or unattended, even for a second as would-be thieves may spot the opening and walk away with their wheels.

Police suggest that you always lock your bike to a solid object in a well-lit area with heavy foot traffic. They also encourage bike owners to purchase a lock that cannot be cut and to keep the bike indoors at night.

READ MORE: Waterloo police issue warning after alleged robbery stemming from online classified ad

In case your bike does get stolen, police also offer that it is a good idea to snap pics of your bike and its serial number for reference.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo police warning
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.