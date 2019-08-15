Rash of bike thefts prompts warning from Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to residents to keep their bicycles locked up as there has been a rise in thefts of late.

They say there have been 426 thefts in the region in 2019 with 154 of those coming from people’s homes.

Given the latter number, police say that residents need to remember not to leave their bike unlocked or unattended, even for a second as would-be thieves may spot the opening and walk away with their wheels.

Police suggest that you always lock your bike to a solid object in a well-lit area with heavy foot traffic. They also encourage bike owners to purchase a lock that cannot be cut and to keep the bike indoors at night.

In case your bike does get stolen, police also offer that it is a good idea to snap pics of your bike and its serial number for reference.