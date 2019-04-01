Waterloo police issue warning after alleged robbery stemming from online classified ad

Waterloo Regional Police continue to warn the public after another robbery was reported involving a transaction initiated on an online classified website.

Officers say that on Friday, two alleged victims agreed to meet with a prospective buyer near Block Line and Strasburg roads in Kitchener.

At the meeting, the prospective buyer allegedly assaulted them, grabbed a cellphone from the pair and took off in a vehicle with two other men.

Police are urging people to take special care when they agree to make a sale or purchase through an online site.

Officers suggest meeting in a well-lit public place with surveillance cameras. Police stations are an ideal meeting point, and the lobbies are always open.

Police also encourage people to be wary of the other party if they suggest a last-minute location switch.

Police suggest bringing a friend or ensuring someone is aware of your location and warn people against bringing along large amounts of money.