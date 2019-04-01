Waterloo police issue warning after alleged robbery stemming from online classified ad
Waterloo Regional Police continue to warn the public after another robbery was reported involving a transaction initiated on an online classified website.
Officers say that on Friday, two alleged victims agreed to meet with a prospective buyer near Block Line and Strasburg roads in Kitchener.
At the meeting, the prospective buyer allegedly assaulted them, grabbed a cellphone from the pair and took off in a vehicle with two other men.
READ MORE: Waterloo police officer called to reports of online classified thefts 2 days in a row
Police are urging people to take special care when they agree to make a sale or purchase through an online site.
Officers suggest meeting in a well-lit public place with surveillance cameras. Police stations are an ideal meeting point, and the lobbies are always open.
READ MORE: Man allegedly assaulted at Kitchener Mall while trying to complete online sale
Police also encourage people to be wary of the other party if they suggest a last-minute location switch.
Police suggest bringing a friend or ensuring someone is aware of your location and warn people against bringing along large amounts of money.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.