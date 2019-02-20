Waterloo police officer called to reports of online classified thefts 2 days in a row

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public to be cautious when they complete deals made on online classifieds sites after an officer was called to two alleged thefts in a two-day span.
Police say that in both instances, two men showed up to complete a deal for an iPhone. One of the men would have a look at the phone and the pair would then walk off with the item without paying for it, according to police.
Police say they are investigating both as separate incidents but are looking to see if they are connected.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police are suggesting that people who are looking to complete online deals can follow a few quick steps as a precaution.
They are suggesting to meet in a well-lit location where there will be other people around. A local police station would seem like an ideal measure.
Police also say to bring a friend or let people know where you are headed to make your deal.
Finally, try not to bring a large amount of money and if anything seems to be suspicious, call police immediately.
