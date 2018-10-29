Man allegedly assaulted at Kitchener Mall while trying to complete online sale
Waterloo Regional Police are hoping that anyone who may have witnessed an altercation at the Stanley Park Mall on Saturday will come forward.
Police say that two men met at the mall at around 2:30 p.m. to complete a deal they had reached on a classified website.
READ MORE: Woman charged with DUI after crashing in Wellesley with infant in car
An altercation broke out and one man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted.
The other man fled the area in light coloured pick-up truck.
READ MORE: Men robbed in Kitchener after agreeing to purchase cellphones online
The suspect is being described as a white male, in his 40s with a stocky build.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.