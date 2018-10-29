Man allegedly assaulted at Kitchener Mall while trying to complete online sale

Waterloo Regional Police are hoping that anyone who may have witnessed an altercation at the Stanley Park Mall on Saturday will come forward.

Police say that two men met at the mall at around 2:30 p.m. to complete a deal they had reached on a classified website.

READ MORE: Woman charged with DUI after crashing in Wellesley with infant in car

An altercation broke out and one man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted.

The other man fled the area in light coloured pick-up truck.

READ MORE: Men robbed in Kitchener after agreeing to purchase cellphones online

The suspect is being described as a white male, in his 40s with a stocky build.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.