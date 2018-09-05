Men robbed in Kitchener after agreeing to purchase cellphones online

Two men were robbed in Kitchener on Tuesday evening in separate incidents after making online deals to purchase cellphones.

Waterloo police said that a man had agreed to purchase a cellphone in the area of Doon Village Road.

Upon arriving, two male suspects assaulted the man and took off with his money. The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the evening on Pioneer Drive after another man agreed to make a similar purchase for a cellphone advertised online.

Police described the first suspect as having dark skin, around 17 or 18 years old, with a medium build. He was said to be wearing a green jacket, track pants, sandals and a hoody.

Police said the second suspect also had dark skin and was around 17 to 18 years old with a slim build. He was said to be wearing a black hoody, blue shorts and sandals.

This is not the first time people have been robbed in Waterloo region this year after agreeing to buy cellphones online.

Cheri Greeno, media relations coordinator with the Waterloo Regional Police, has advised people to take precautions before completing an online transaction.

“Always go to a well-lit place that is very public,” she said. She said one of the safest options would be a police station but also said it was a good idea to bring a friend if possible.

She urged people to gather as much information as possible and that if someone has a gut feeling that something is fishy, they should simply cancel the deal.

“We strongly encourage people to take these precautions,” Greeno said.

Greeno also suggests that you make certain to share the details of your sale with a friend beforehand.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.