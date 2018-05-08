Crime
May 8, 2018

2nd man robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener after answering Kijiji ad to buy phone

Waterloo police are urging people to act with caution when arranging to make online transactions after a second man reported being robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener.

Police said the victim had agreed to meet another man in the Stirling Avenue South area to purchase a cellphone which was listed for sale on Kijiji.

When the man arrived he was approached by another group of men who flashed a handgun and assaulted him, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

The assailants were wearing hoodies and driving a silver four-door sedan.

Police are investigating whether the incident is connected to a similar incident which occurred earlier in the evening.

On Monday, police reported that another man was also robbed at gunpoint at 8:30 p.m. in the Fischer Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South area after agreeing to a meeting to purchase a cell phone from Kijiji.

Police say they are also looking into past incidents to see if they can connect any other incidents with the others.

Police are warning people who agree to make online purchases to act with the utmost of caution.

Cheri Greeno, media relations coordinator with the Waterloo Regional Police says there are several safety precautions people could take to complete an online transaction.

“Always go to a well-lit place that is very public,” she said. She said one of the safest options would be a police station but also said it was a good idea to bring a friend if possible.

She urged people to gather as much information as possible and that if someone has a gut feeling that something is fishy, they should simply cancel the deal.

“We strongly encourage people to take these precautions,” Greeno said.

