May 7, 2018 12:20 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 12:46 pm

Man robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener after agreeing to online deal for phone

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man was robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener Sunday evening in the Fischer Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South area, Waterloo police said.

The man was looking to sell a phone to another man in a deal they had agreed to online.

Police said that when the man arrived at around 8:40 p.m., he was approached by three men, one of whom had a gun.

The trio made off with money and property from the victim.

They were driving a newer, four-door brown sedan.

Police are asking anyone with related info to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

