Man robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener after agreeing to online deal for phone
A man was robbed at gunpoint in Kitchener Sunday evening in the Fischer Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South area, Waterloo police said.
The man was looking to sell a phone to another man in a deal they had agreed to online.
Police said that when the man arrived at around 8:40 p.m., he was approached by three men, one of whom had a gun.
The trio made off with money and property from the victim.
They were driving a newer, four-door brown sedan.
Police are asking anyone with related info to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4437 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
