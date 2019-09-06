‘Project Piece’ results in 30 arrests connected to Cambridge drug trade

Waterloo Regional Police say they have put a dent in Cambridge’s illegal drug trade following a four-month investigation, dubbed “Project Piece.”

At a news conference on Friday, Chief Bryan Larkin said 30 people, ranging in age from 17 to 59, were arrested and $140,000 worth of drugs were seized.

READ MORE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Cambridge plaza

“It’s an excellent outcome and will have a significant impact on the disruption of illegal drug activity in the City of Cambridge as well as throughout our region,” he said.

Investigators carried out nine search warrants during the investigation and seized 427 grams of fentanyl, along with 156 grams of meth, 39 grams of cocaine and 1,100 pills.

Police also seized four guns, three imitation firearms, drug paraphernalia, other weapons such as knives and a crossbow, and currency.

READ MORE: Overnight shooting in Cambridge under investigation, police say

Larkin said the service is dedicated to tackling what he calls a “significant addiction” issue in Waterloo and across the country, but it’s more than just a police issue.

“We simply cannot arrest our way out of this challenge,” he said. “The police service cannot do all of it.”

“We need a strong infrastructure of social service, we need a strong infrastructure of public health, we need a strong education system,” Larkin added, noting Waterloo is working collaboratively on the crisis.

More to come.

Project Piece Update Media Conference https://t.co/zI4VSgpOkO — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 6, 2019