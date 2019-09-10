Teen arrested in connection with Ezra Avenue couch fire

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with a fire on Ezra Avenue on Labour Day, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The teen has been charged with arson, damage to property and one count of mischief under $5,000.

READ MORE: Ezra Avenue St. Patrick’s Day crowd peaked at 33,000 people — Waterloo police

On Sept. 9, police say they were called to Ezra Avenue near Clayfield Avenue for a report of a large unsanctioned street gathering at around 10 p.m.

In the midst of the crowd, police say furniture was lit on fire. It was extinguished by the Waterloo Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

READ MORE: Massive St. Patrick’s Day crowd forces street closures in Waterloo

Police say the incident remains under investigation and are asking witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ezra Avenue has become synonymous with unsanctioned street gatherings as many students from Wilfrid Laurier University reside in the area.

Last March, a crowd of more than 30,000 people flooded area streets to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.