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Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after death of chef in Manitoba RM of Ste. Anne

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 5:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigation leaves small community shocked'
Homicide investigation leaves small community shocked
RELATED: Homicide investigation leaves small community shocked – May 5, 2026
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A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the death of Cameron Huley, a 49-year-old man from the RM of Ste. Anne, Man., according to an update from police.

Jeff Wyness, 46, was arrested on Tuesday, 10 days after Huley, a chef, died following a gathering in the municipality, Steinbach RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

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It said Wyness is facing a manslaughter charge.

Wyness and Huley were guests at the home where the “altercation” occurred on May 9, and were not known to one another, the release from the RCMP said.

“An altercation ensued amongst those present, which resulted in the victim receiving an injury that later caused his death in hospital,” it continued.

Since his arrest, the accused was conditionally released with a pending court date, Mounties said.

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The RCMP told Global News no other charges have been laid at this time, as the local detachment and provincial major crimes unit continue investigating.

On May 5, the RCMP confirmed it would investigate Huley’s death as a homicide.

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