Manitoba community stunned after fatal assault of local father, chef

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The RM of Ste. Anne, Man., is shocked after an aggravated assault led to the death of a father and respected chef.

Friends confirmed to Global News that the victim was 49-year-old Cameron Huley.

RCMP say they responded late Saturday to a residence in Ste. Anne, taking the victim to the hospital where he died from injuries a few hours later.

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The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

“I can’t understand or justify how that could happen to somebody that was so kind and so cared about by everybody,” Laurencelle said.

Huley’s friend, Reg Deschambault, will remember him as a father and a person who loved feeding those around him.

“That’s why he was always doing pancake breakfasts, that’s how he could give back to the community,” Deschambault said. “That’s how I learned things from him, too, through cooking.”

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The community is concerned that no arrest has been made three days after the death. Rumours of what happened and who’s responsible have circulated through Ste. Anne and the area as a whole.

After multiple requests on Tuesday, RCMP would provide no additional information to Global News about the assault or investigation, asking the public and media for patience during the investigation.