Montreal police seek potential victims of 72-year-old man charged with sexual offences

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Police in Montreal are asking potential victims to come forward after a 72-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple sexual offences.

Officers say Daniel Rochefort was arrested May 7 on allegations including luring and making child sexual abuse material.

Additional charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching were laid May 11 following an investigation by the force’s sexual assault unit.

Investigators believe Rochefort may have had other victims, with alleged incidents dating from 2007 to 2026.

The suspect is accused of contacting victims through mobile apps and social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat, using the aliases “dannyrock16752” and “dannyrock201721.”

Police say alleged offences span nearly two decades and may involve additional victims contacted online. Montreal police handout

Rochefort is described as a white man, five feet, eight inches tall and weighing about 77 kg, with white hair and blue eyes. Police say his appearance has changed over time and have released two photos to aid identification.

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Anyone who believes they may have been a victim, or who has information, is urged to contact police or reach out anonymously through Info-Crime Montréal.

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Authorities say the case has been taken on by Quebec’s coordinated response to serial crimes, overseen by the Sûreté du Québec, to help identify potential victims and pool investigative resources across jurisdictions.