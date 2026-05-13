Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grandparent scam funded cocaine, luxury toys, private flights: court docs

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Touria Izri Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal ‘grandparent scam’ case details spending of victim funds'
Montreal ‘grandparent scam’ case details spending of victim funds
WATCH: The Canadian man sentenced last week for his role in a grandparent scam lived a lavish beachfront lifestyle, driving a Porsche and buying cocaine with money stolen from vulnerable seniors, according to U.S. prosecutors. Touria Izri reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Canadian man with ties to Montreal has been sentenced to 15 and a half years in a U.S. prison for his role in a grandparent scam that defrauded seniors out of millions of dollars.

U.S. prosecutors say 44-year-old Stefano Zanetti orchestrated the scheme while living a lavish beachfront lifestyle in Panama, funded by money stolen from the elderly victims.

According to court documents, Zanetti was “the lynchpin in an international conspiracy designed to systematically steal money from elderly victims in the United States,” and “lived large on the proceeds of his crimes.”

Prosecutors allege the fraud financed an extravagant lifestyle that included driving a Porsche, owning boats and jet skis, flying on private planes and purchasing cocaine.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Authorities say the scam operated out of Montreal-based call centres that targeted seniors in Pittsburgh and elsewhere in the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Victims were contacted by people posing as their grandchildren, who claimed to be in legal trouble and urgently needed money for bail.

Investigators say Zanetti organized the collection of the cash through individuals posing as bail bondsmen.

Prosecutors allege Zanetti ran the operation from an oceanfront property in Panama, where he also operated a jet ski business as a cover.

He was eventually arrested, extradited to the U.S. and charged along with 25 other Canadians.

As part of a plea deal, Zanetti admitted to stealing as much as $3.5 million from seniors.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Zanetti knowingly targeted vulnerable victims over several years, driven by greed.

Click to play video: 'Would-be grandparent scam victim warns others'
Would-be grandparent scam victim warns others

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices