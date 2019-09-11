Waterloo police investigating alleged robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred in Kitchener on Monday night.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was walking down Brybeck Crescent near Westmount Road at around 6:15 p.m. when he was reportedly attacked by three other men.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not release descriptions of the three suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.