Crime
September 5, 2019 10:39 am

Police seek public’s help in Kitchener sexual assault investigation

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police say a car that was seen in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 29 may be connected to a reported sexual assault.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to a reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.

They have released photos of a dark-coloured, four-door car that was seen in the area of King and Frederick streets on the night of Aug. 29.

READ MORE: Kitchener man dies following August crash involving gas-powered bicycle

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault after a man picked up a woman in the area and drove her a park where the incident took place.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 40-year-old white man with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown Kitchener
Downtown Kitchener crime
Downtown Kitchener sexual assault
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police sexual assault

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.