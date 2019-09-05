Police seek public’s help in Kitchener sexual assault investigation

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to a reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.

They have released photos of a dark-coloured, four-door car that was seen in the area of King and Frederick streets on the night of Aug. 29.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault after a man picked up a woman in the area and drove her a park where the incident took place.

The suspect is described as a 20- to 40-year-old white man with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

