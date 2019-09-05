Police seek public’s help in Kitchener sexual assault investigation
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that may be connected to a reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener.
They have released photos of a dark-coloured, four-door car that was seen in the area of King and Frederick streets on the night of Aug. 29.
Police said they received a report of a sexual assault after a man picked up a woman in the area and drove her a park where the incident took place.
The suspect is described as a 20- to 40-year-old white man with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Continuing to investigate a sexual assault that occurred in the downtown Kitchener area on August 29, 2019. Looking to identify a dark coloured, four-door car believed to be connected to the assault. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any info. For more: https://t.co/UtxSPhLBi3 pic.twitter.com/dQn8aadY4H
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) September 5, 2019
