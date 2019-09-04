Kitchener man dies following August crash involving gas-powered bicycle

Waterloo Regional Police say a 69-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a gas-powered mountain bike in Kitchener on Aug. 24.

The collision happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and River Road East.

Police said it appears the crash happened as the man on the bike made a left turn in front of a Kia Rondo.

He was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and police announced on Tuesday that he died from his injuries over the long weekend.

The victim was not identified by police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777 ext. 8857.

