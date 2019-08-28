Waterloo police release sketch of Kitchener stabbing suspect

Waterloo Regional Police have released a composite sketch of a man they are looking to speak to in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Kitchener last month.

Shortly before midnight on July 7, police say a man suffered serious injuries as a result of being stabbed near Doon Village Road.

At the time of the incident, police said they believed the stabbing to be targeted.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-10 man around 20 to 30 years of age who is bald and clean-shaven with a thin build. He was wearing a red T-shirt and dark, baggy shorts at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.