August 28, 2019 10:28 am

Kitchener man arrested after leaving scene of motorcycle crash: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police allege the motorcyclist left the scene after crashing into a gated business on Hayward Avenue.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
A 42-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Tuesday after Waterloo Regional Police say he fled the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Police say they were called to Hayward Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. with a report of a man riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

According to police, the man lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a gated business on Hayward Avenue.

Police found the motorcyclist nearby and charged him with several offences, including dangerous driving and failure to remain.

Police say he was also taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the collision.

