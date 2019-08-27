Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Wellesley

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a collision in Wellesley Township during rush hour on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to William Hastings Line and Manser Road for a report of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

READ MORE: Waterloo police issue warning about social insurance number scammers

Police allege the motorcycle struck a vehicle, driven by a 72-year-old Kitchener man, that was crossing the intersection.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Listowel, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

The intersection was closed Monday night for several hours for a police investigation.

READ MORE: Man arrested after firing BB gun at people, cars in downtown Kitchener

Police say charges are pending in relation to the collision.

They say officers are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.