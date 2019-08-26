Man arrested after firing BB gun at people, cars in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a man who was firing a BB gun at people and cars in downtown Kitchener on Sunday afternoon.
Police say they were called to Ontario Street South and Charles Street East at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of the incident.
Once they arrived, police say they found a 23-year-old man with a black cap gun with an orange barrel.
Police say he was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.
They say there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
