Police seize cocaine, cash after arresting wanted Kitchener man

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized drugs and cash after arresting a wanted man on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested the man on High Street in Waterloo for breaching a judicial court order.

READ MORE: 8 people in Kitchener neighbourhood lose thousands to paving scam

They say they found suspected cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian currency during the arrest.

A 44-year-old Kitchener man is facing numerous criminal and drug-related offences.