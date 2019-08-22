Police seize cocaine, cash after arresting wanted Kitchener man
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized drugs and cash after arresting a wanted man on Wednesday.
Police say they arrested the man on High Street in Waterloo for breaching a judicial court order.
They say they found suspected cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian currency during the arrest.
A 44-year-old Kitchener man is facing numerous criminal and drug-related offences.
