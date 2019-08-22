Crime
August 22, 2019 12:07 pm

Police seize cocaine, cash after arresting wanted Kitchener man

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized suspected cocaine and cash during the arrest.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized drugs and cash after arresting a wanted man on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested the man on High Street in Waterloo for breaching a judicial court order.

They say they found suspected cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian currency during the arrest.

A 44-year-old Kitchener man is facing numerous criminal and drug-related offences.

