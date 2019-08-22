Crime
August 22, 2019 10:53 am

8 people in Kitchener neighbourhood lose thousands to paving scam

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Warning signs of a paving scam include high-pressure sales tactics or being required to put down a substantial down payment.

File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after eight people in one Kitchener neighbourhood fell victim to a paving scam that resulted in losses of over $16,000.

Police say the incidents, which occurred earlier this month, all happened in the Country Hills neighbourhood.

They say homeowners were contacted by contractors at their doors and were asked to give a deposit to get their driveways resurfaced.

Police say the suspects offered to repave the driveways using leftover materials from other jobs and promised quality services. In some cases, the jobs were not completed and in others, the suspects reportedly used recycled asphalt or a gravel and oil mixture with no lasting properties. This resulted in the asphalt falling apart or sinking once it was driven on.

By the time the homeowners realized how shoddy the work was, the suspects had disappeared.

Police are warning homeowners not to pay door-to-door salespeople until they have done some homework to confirm the legitimacy of the company involved.

They are also asking anyone else who may have been victimized by the paving contractor scam to call  519-570-9777.

