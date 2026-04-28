Man found NCR 6 months ago for killing girlfriend granted ‘indirectly supervised’ community access

Six months after Michael Calvo was found not criminally responsible (NCR) for the second-degree murder of his on-and-off again girlfriend Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa, the Ontario Review Board (ORB) has granted Calvo “indirectly supervised” access into the community.

According to the ORB disposition released Monday, the ORB ordered that among other privileges, the person in charge of Calvo, in their discretion, may permit Calvo “to enter the community of the Greater Toronto Area, indirectly supervised.”

The disposition came following a hearing on April 16th at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Health (CAMH).

The ORB says indirectly supervised means “an accused need not be in the company of a staff member, approved person or delegate, but must agree to abide by the reporting and supervisory conditions established by the persons in charge of the hospital.

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“Indirect supervision may include the required use of such tools as itineraries and/or logbooks, telephone or in-person checks, or reporting to the person in charge or their delegate as required.”

The family of Kitterhing De Sousa is outraged by the decision.

“I’m shaking thinking about it. I’m scared. I’ve been scared since this happened. In fact, I was scared of him before this happened because my mom told me herself she was worried about her own safety. She had tried to leave him multiple times. That wasn’t permitted, obviously, ” Raquel Almeida Margulies, the victim’s daughter told Global News.

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“I continue to suffer from really bad PTSD and nightmares, I don’t feel safe in my home and I’m really concerned about other women in the community, about my community,” added Almeida Margulies, holding back tears.

“We were told beyond the NCR hearing, that this would be an impossibility by the Crown. That he would be in for a minimum of years,” said David Margulies, the victim’s stepson.

“To think that a 300-pound man who stabbed to death a five-foot, 110-pound woman 26 times could released into the community less than six months after being found NCR and less than three years from the date of the offence is outrageous to me,” he added.

It was Oct. 15, 2023, when Calvo was arrested outside his home near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue. He admitted he had killed his girlfriend 26 times. Kitterhing De Sousa, 57, was found inside the home dead.

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On Oct. 27, 2025, a judge found Calvo NCR after forensic psychiatrists for the Crown and defence agreed that a NCR defence was available because Calvo could not appreciate the moral wrongfulness of his actions.

The family of Kitterhing De Sousa attended the ORB hearing earlier this month and said doctors and experts said that Calvo still maintains the delusions about what happened on that night.

“He’s a man who is currently delusional enough to maintain the same beliefs he had on the night he killed her, less than three years ago,” said Margulies.

Harry Margulies, the victim’s former partner, said the system fails to recognize the needs of the victims.

“The system, and I understand it, is wrong for the following reason. Nobody making a decision here is personally liable. What are the chances he will not re-commit,” Harry said.

“The Ontario Review Board does not comment publicly on matters under its jurisdiction beyond what is set out in its formal dispositions and written reasons,” said Gavin S. MacKenzie, general counsel for the ORB.

The statement said, in this case, the hearing was held on April 16.

The board’s reasons for disposition, which will explain the panel’s decision, are expected to be distributed to the parties by approximately mid‑May, consistent with the board’s objective of issuing reasons within 30 days of a hearing.

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“I would also clarify that, in all detention order dispositions, any privileges set out in the disposition represent potential privileges that may be available to the accused during the upcoming clinical year. The inclusion of a privilege in a disposition does not mean it will automatically be exercised,” said MacKenzie.