Father, son nearly hit by vehicle outside Calgary home after driver runs stop sign: police

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A Calgary father and son are thankful to be OK after a vehicle that police say ran a stop sign and caused a crash almost hit them, too, as they left their Calgary home.

Scott McKay says the crash happened just moments after he locked the door as he and his two sons left the house around 7:30 a.m. on April 15.

“I had just come around the corner,” says Scott. “Just kind of caught in the corner of my eye and then just heard it and then that’s when everything kind of slowed down in my brain, just felt like slow motion.”

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Magnolia Passage S.E. and Magnolia Heath S.E. in the community of Mahogany.

Police say a black 2011 Nissan Versa, driven by a man in his 50s, “Was travelling southbound on Magnolia Passage S.E. and approaching the intersection with Magnolia Heath S.E. At the same time, a white 2023 Toyota Corolla, driven by a woman in her 70s, was travelling eastbound on Magnolia Heath S.E. toward the same intersection.”

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Video surveillance shows the moment the two cars collided. The Corolla can be seen spinning out onto the McKay’s lawn, while the Versa continues straight, crashing into the McKay’s home and narrowly missing both Scott and his 7-year-old son, who quickly jumped onto the porch to avoid the vehicle.

View image in full screen A 7-year-old boy can be seen standing on his porch after nearly being hit by a vehicle outside his Mahogany home. Courtesy Scott McKay

“He didn’t just jump, he ran,” says Scott. “He knew something was going on, he knew something wasn’t right.”

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Nicole Heisler lives right across the street from the McKays and says she saw everything.

“I heard the screech,” says Heisler. “It’s a sound we’ve heard many times before and as soon as I heard it, I looked over and saw the accident. The black car blew through the stop sign, T-boned the white car.”

Police say both drivers sustained minor injuries, adding that the driver of the Versa was issued a summons for failing to stop at a stop sign.

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“This collision could have had far more serious consequences,” says District 8 Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley in a statement to Global News.

“A family was outside their home at the time, just steps away from where the vehicles came to rest. This incident is a reminder of the importance of obeying traffic controls and remaining attentive behind the wheel, particularly in residential areas.”

Scott’s wife Katie wasn’t home when the crash happened but says the intersection has been an issue ever since they moved in six years ago.

“People will just roll to a yield, they won’t stop at all and its not even just residential drivers, we’ve seen dump trucks do it, its dangerous,” she says.

Ward 12 councillor Mike Jamieson says his office is now looking into the intersection.

“We will be following up and looking into (it),” says Jamieson. “I like the recommendation of a four way stop there; to me that seems like a very pragmatic solution.”