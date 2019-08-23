Police catch suspended driver with 3 guns and a knife during traffic stop in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled a man over in Kitchener with a suspended licence and discovered a load of weapons.

They say they were conducting a traffic enforcement stop near Ottawa Street North and River Road when they spotted the suspended driver.

Police say they found a prohibited firearm, two restricted firearms and a flick knife inside the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under suspension.