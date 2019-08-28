Crime
August 28, 2019 9:09 am

2 of 3 men arrested in beer truck heist are from Kitchener: Huron County OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
Two of the three men arrested in connection with the stolen beer truck recovered Monday are from Kitchener, according to Huron County OPP.

Police announced Monday that a tractor-trailer truck carrying a load of beer that had gone missing in Oxford County on Sunday was recovered near Brussels, Ont. with the help of the owner’s GPS system.

Police say they arrested two men at the scene while a third was tracked down by the canine unit.

They pegged the value of the truck and its contents at over $100,000.

James Jauch, 49, and Joshua Lieshout, 30, of Kitchener are facing several charges including theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Chad Hussey, 40, of Woodstock is facing several charges including theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

He is also charged with possession of a schedule I substance – fentanyl, failure to comply with a probation order and obstructing a police officer.

