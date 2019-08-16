Man up to no gouda allegedly stole $187,000 worth of cheese: Oxford County OPP

OPP are investigating a cheesy theft, in which over $100,000 worth of cheese was allegedly stolen.

Police responded on August 13 at 1:43 p.m. to a theft at a Hope Street West, East Zorra-Tavistock Township address.

It was later determined that the incident occurred on the morning of Friday August 9, 2019 around 7:45 a.m.

According to officials, an unknown man went to a business and provided paperwork for a shipment of cheese bound for New Brunswick.

The trailer was then loaded, and the man took off in a blue transport truck.

However, several inquiries were made after the shipment of cheese failed to arrive at its destination.

Police say it was then discovered that the paperwork provided by the man was fraudulent, and that the cheese had been stolen.

Officials believe the stolen cheese is worth roughly $187,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

