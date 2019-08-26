Brussels
August 26, 2019 3:57 pm

Truckload of stolen beer recovered by Huron County OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Provincial police in Huron County say they recovered a truckload of stolen beer just north of Brussels, Ont. on Monday morning.

OPP say the tractor trailer and its contents had been stolen a day earlier in Oxford County.

They say that around 6:30 a.m., they recovered the beer and its contents after the owner of the truck had advised police of the truck’s location courtesy of a GPS tracker.

Police say they arrested two men at the scene.

They estimate the value of the tractor-trailer unit and cargo to be over $100,000.

