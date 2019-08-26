Truckload of stolen beer recovered by Huron County OPP
Provincial police in Huron County say they recovered a truckload of stolen beer just north of Brussels, Ont. on Monday morning.
OPP say the tractor trailer and its contents had been stolen a day earlier in Oxford County.
They say that around 6:30 a.m., they recovered the beer and its contents after the owner of the truck had advised police of the truck’s location courtesy of a GPS tracker.
Police say they arrested two men at the scene.
They estimate the value of the tractor-trailer unit and cargo to be over $100,000.
