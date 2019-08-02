8-year-old boy chased by 2 men in white van in Wingham, Ont.: OPP

Huron County OPP have issued a plea to the public to find three men in a white cargo van after two of them allegedly got out and chased after an eight-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon in Wingham, Ont.

Police say five children between the ages of seven and 14 were walking down Shuter Street when one of them, an eight-year-old boy, began lagging behind.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County: OPP

Police say a white cargo van pulled up alongside the boy and two passengers jumped out and gave chase to the child.

The child ran away from his pursuers to a safe spot before catching back up with the other children, OPP say.

The van then reportedly went north on Shuter Street before turning onto Charles Street.

READ MORE: Child injured in fall from moving van driven by alleged drunk driver in Auburn, Ont.: OPP

The driver of the vehicle was described as a man in his 30s with facial hair and wearing a black hat.

The two passengers were both men. One was wearing a balaclava, black pants and a black shirt while the other had greyish hair and was also dressed in black.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.