Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County: OPP
One man was killed in a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning in the Township of Howick, according to Huron County OPP.
They say emergency services were called to Amberley Road east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line at 7:30 a.m.
OPP said the two trucks collided before the dump truck struck a tree and ended up on its side in a ditch.
The man driving the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the road will be closed for several hours as they continue to investigate the incident.
