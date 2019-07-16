Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County: OPP

One man was killed in a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning in the Township of Howick, according to Huron County OPP.

They say emergency services were called to Amberley Road east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line at 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Three dead, toddler hospitalized after SUV crashed with tractor-trailer near Listowel: OPP

OPP said the two trucks collided before the dump truck struck a tree and ended up on its side in a ditch.

The man driving the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: Child injured in fall from moving van driven by alleged drunk driver in Auburn, Ont.: OPP

The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as they continue to investigate the incident.