Crime
July 16, 2019 11:58 am

Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The dumptruck landed on its side in a ditch.

Huron County OPP
A A

One man was killed in a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning in the Township of Howick, according to Huron County OPP.

They say emergency services were called to Amberley Road east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line at 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Three dead, toddler hospitalized after SUV crashed with tractor-trailer near Listowel: OPP

OPP said the two trucks collided before the dump truck struck a tree and ended up on its side in a ditch.

The man driving the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: Child injured in fall from moving van driven by alleged drunk driver in Auburn, Ont.: OPP

The man behind the wheel of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours as they continue to investigate the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
huron county opp
OPP
Township of Howick
Township of Howick collision
Township of Howick fatal collsion

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.