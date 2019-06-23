Investigations
June 23, 2019 11:24 am
Updated: June 23, 2019 11:25 am

Three dead, toddler hospitalized after SUV crashed with tractor-trailer near Listowel: OPP

By 980 CFPL

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that left one motorcyclist dead.

Huron County OPP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred northwest of Listowel that resulted in the death of three adults.

Police say the crash occurred on June 21 just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Road 178 and Perth Line 88/Fordwich Line.

According to police, first responders noticed a heavily damaged SUV and a tractor-trailer near the intersection.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. A 2-year-old boy who was also in the SUV was transported to the hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say Walter Yetman, 60, Donna Yetman, 58, and Stephanie Roloson, 28, died in the crash. They are all from London.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police are urging anyone with further information regarding this crash to immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

