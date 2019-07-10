Crime
Child injured in fall from moving van driven by alleged drunk driver in Auburn, Ont.: OPP

Huron County OPP say that injuries a two-year-old child sustained while falling from a moving vehicle have led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman for driving under the influence in Auburn.

Police say they were called to a home in Auburn to assist with an injured child alongside Huron County Paramedic Services.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it was determined the child had been injured after falling out of a moving van through the rear hatch.

Police then learned that the driver of the van had allegedly consumed alcohol before she got behind the wheel.

Alysia Karl, 30, of Goderich has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 Plus and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

 

